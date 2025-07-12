Stillwater Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VOX stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

