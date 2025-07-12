Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Buys 11,030 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 9.1% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,768,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 70,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $159.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -245.81, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

