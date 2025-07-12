Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.84.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
