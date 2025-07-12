Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Raised by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.1% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

