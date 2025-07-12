Burford Brothers Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burford Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.