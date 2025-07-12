Family Firm Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.