iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Berbice Capital Management LLC

Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Berbice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

MTUM stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

