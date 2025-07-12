Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

