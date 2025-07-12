FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,717.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,448.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,998.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,415.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

