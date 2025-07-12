Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

