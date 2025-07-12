Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

