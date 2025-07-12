13,223 Shares in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 468,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 170,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

