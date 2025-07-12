SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

