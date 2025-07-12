Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.55 ($26.22) and traded as high as €29.75 ($34.59). Commerzbank shares last traded at €28.89 ($33.59), with a volume of 5,185,501 shares changing hands.

Commerzbank Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.55.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

