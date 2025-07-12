Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

SMCI stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

