McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $708.49 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

