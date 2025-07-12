IFC Advisors LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.9% of IFC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.80 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.02 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

