Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

