Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,410 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of T opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

