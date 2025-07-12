iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.77. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.