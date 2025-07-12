Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 11th

Tesla, QuantumScape, NIO, Vale, and Shell are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing or supporting electric vehicles, including automakers, battery producers and charging-infrastructure providers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly expanding clean-transportation sector as governments and consumers shift toward low-emission mobility. Their performance is influenced by factors such as technological innovation, regulatory incentives and global EV adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,104,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,171,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average is $322.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,983,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942,271. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,323,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,526,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,753,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,879,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

