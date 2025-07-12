Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

