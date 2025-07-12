2,500 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.83, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

