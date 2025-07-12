375 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $766.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.