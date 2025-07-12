Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $241.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.