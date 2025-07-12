Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $576.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

