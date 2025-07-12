Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

