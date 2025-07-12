SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.94. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

