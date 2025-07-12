Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 2,732 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $974,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after buying an additional 1,313,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after buying an additional 835,170 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:BX opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

