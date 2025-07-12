Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $599.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.87. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

