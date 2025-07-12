Top Oil Stocks To Watch Today – July 9th

Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, and Hess are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the energy sector and profit from fluctuations in oil prices, industry demand and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.32. 6,820,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. 5,101,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,067. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.41. 5,093,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,917. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $488.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,011.60. The stock had a trading volume of 559,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,007.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.22. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.25. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE CNH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,219,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,306. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Hess (HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. 2,039,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,924. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.62. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

