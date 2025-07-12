Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VO stock opened at $282.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

