Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

