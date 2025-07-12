Realta Investment Advisors Sells 2,268 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after buying an additional 7,347,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.