Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

