Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.83 and traded as high as C$14.20. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 6,566 shares.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company has a market cap of C$430.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.83.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

