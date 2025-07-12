Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,909 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,689.05. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

