IFC Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after buying an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $708.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

