Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

