WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

