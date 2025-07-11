Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,848 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

