Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of QSR opened at $67.80 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

