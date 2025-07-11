Ade LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Ade LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,834,000 after acquiring an additional 358,899 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Price Performance

IGEB stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

