Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Labcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Labcorp to earn $17.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.95. Labcorp has a 1 year low of $200.90 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Labcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 121,304 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

