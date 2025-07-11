Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 249,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

XBJA opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.