Ade LLC Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

