Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Code Waechter LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.