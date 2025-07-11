Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

