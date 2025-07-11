Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 217,330 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

