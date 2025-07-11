Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.